Diao: One call from Cesc convinced me about Como

Assane Diao admits the Spanish contingent has helped him settle at Como.

A January signing from Real Betis, Diao is already off the mark for Como and has settled almost instantly.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I spoke with (coach Cesc) Fabregas, who explained the project to me, the vision and what he had in mind for me and for the development of the team.

"Once the phone call was over, I no longer had any doubts. Before, perhaps few people knew about the team, but now people talk about it.

"There are a lot of Spaniards and the project is certainly interesting. I think that anyone who has had the opportunity to see one of our games has been positively impressed by the game proposed and so the interest is born."