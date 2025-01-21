Diao delighted scoring in Como win against Udinese: It's a spectacular group

Assane Diao was delighted scoring in Como's victory over Udinese on Monday night.

Diao opened the scoring in the 4-1 win.

He later told DAZN: "I'm very happy with the goal. The move was magnificent, I found myself one-on-one with the goalkeeper and with a bit of luck I managed to score.

"I'm especially happy with the team work. After the defeat against Milan, we worked hard during the week and today we saw the result. From the first minute we fought with great intensity and in the end we were rewarded."

On how he has settled after his arrival from Real Betis, Diao also said: "This is a spectacular group, both from a footballing and human point of view. The quality of our game was evident today, from the first to the last minute.

"At a group level, the atmosphere is excellent. From day one they welcomed me very well, giving me advice and making me feel an integral part of the team. I've only played three games, but I feel like I've been here for over a year."