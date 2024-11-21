Ex-Genoa president Preziosi: Gilardino? Something doesn't add up...

Former Genoa president Enrico Preziosi admits he's stunned by the sacking of Alberto Gilardino.

Despite four points from the last two games, Gilardino was sacked and replaced by Patrick Vieira this week.

Preziosi told TMW Radio: "I believe that a change of coach presupposes that there is a strategy behind it from the club, perhaps a change at a strategic level.

"A coach who has made four points in the last two games cannot be fired. Last year he had a more complete team with different values. Gilardino's value was exceptional. Everyone was surprised, as an outsider there is something that doesn't add up.

"What do I say to the fans? I don't say anything, I haven't spoken about Genoa for three years, but I believe that this club, for those who control it, is solid, and I'm not talking about 777. If a new shareholder comes in I believe he can secure everything.

"(Patrick) Vieira? They have made different assessments, it's a risk but they are convinced that he is the man of providence and let's hope it's like that.

"(Mario) Balotelli? I have seen him change as a person, I would have trusted him but I wouldn't have taken him for Genoa at this moment. He has great qualities but he needs time to settle in, even on a physical level."