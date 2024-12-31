Benitez: Atalanta and Liverpool can surprise in 2025

Former Inter Milan coach Rafa Benitez says Simone Inzaghi's team was the best of 2024.

Writing in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Benitez declared: "2024 was the year of Inter, who dominated the championship. Of Atalanta, who triumphed in the Europa League final. Of Ancelotti, who added another Champions League to his incredible list of honours. Of Manchester City, who once again won the Premier League. And of Xabi Alonso and his Bayer, who in the Bundesliga overturned all predictions."

On 2025, instead, he says: "It will be about Inter, who are dominant: six goals at Lazio, then three against Cagliari. But also Atalanta, who are surprising everyone in the Champions League with their beauty.

"And then Ancelotti, who knows what to do and how to do it, after having overcome recent difficulties. And finally, I think of Liverpool."