Lazio captain Zaccagni: We start 2025 with a bang!

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni insists they have plenty to look forward to in 2025.

The striker says the relationship between the players and coach Marco Baroni is rock solid.

He told Lazio's website: "It was definitely a positive year for me with many beautiful things that I will carry with me for a long time. Many satisfactions starting from the goal this summer in the national team to the captain's armband and the number 10 shirt, I am proud to hold this role.

“The morning after the match against Inter we spoke, the coach told us that it was time to show that we were a real team. We were good and united and we showed it on the pitch. We are almost halfway through the journey, there is a lot of work to do and there are many games to play. We are experiencing a positive moment, we are well and we are charged. We are already preparing for Sunday's match (against Roma).

“The new year begins with a bang, we know what kind of game it is and we know we have to immediately convey this game to the new players. What does this game mean for all the Biancoceleste people, already after the game with Atalanta we started preparing for Sunday's game."