Di Canio slams Juventus over market failure

Former Lazio captain Paolo di Canio has slammed Juventus for not buying a striker over the summer.

Di Canio says Dusan Vlahovic's struggles are now exposing Juve's weakness in attack.

He told Sky Italia: “This season, Juventus only has Vlahovic as a striker. How can you prepare a new cycle with only one striker?!

“Milik gets injured on June 7 and you don’t bother getting a replacement? Now you have a problem.

"Douglas Luiz cost 50 million and Motta doesn’t even play him. Instead, he said that Locatelli has improved.

“But the main problem is the striker. Take away Vlahovic and who do you have?”