Di Canio: Ex-Juventus coach Allegri best Chiesa has had

Lazio great Paolo di Canio insists Max Allegri was good for Fede Chiesa at Juventus.

The pair fell out last season, but Di Canio says Allegri is the best coach Chiesa has had.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, “Some people really wrote that because they won’t accept reality. Things can change, and I’m ready to say if they improve.

"But right now, Chiesa has the perfect coach (Thiago Motta), ultra-offensive, who frees up players in attack, and the club says to let him go because they don’t need him for his characteristics. So we can only think that Allegri is the one who has used him best, exploiting him for counterattacks, far from ruining him.

"We must be realistic, correct, and honest in our analyses, but it’s difficult because often people cheer for their own ideas, creating skewed communication.”