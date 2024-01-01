Di Biagio named Saudi Arabia U21 coach

Gigi d Biagio has been named Saudi Arabia's U21 coach.

The former Inter Milan midfielder takes his long-term experience as Italy U21 coach to Saudi Arabian football.

The country's federation announced: "The Saudi Football Federation has signed a contract with Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio who will coach the national U-21 team until mid-2026.

"Italian Di Biagio, holder of a coaching license (PRO), has previously worked as a coach of the Italian U-20 national team and the Italian U-21 national team. As a footballer, he participated in 31 international matches with his national team and also represented the Italian clubs Roma and Inter, as well as Lazio, Monza, Brescia and Ascoli.

"The national U-21 team will hold a preparatory camp during the international break in September in the city of Abha, in preparation for participation in a series of regional tournaments in the coming period."