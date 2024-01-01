Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis made deadline day double bid for Man Utd pair
Man City boss Guardiola admits: A mistake to let Alvarez leave
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
AC Milan coach Fonseca confident of Parma reaction against Lazio

Di Biagio named Saudi Arabia U21 coach

Di Biagio named Saudi Arabia U21 coach
Di Biagio named Saudi Arabia U21 coach
Di Biagio named Saudi Arabia U21 coachTribalfootball
Gigi d Biagio has been named Saudi Arabia's U21 coach.

The former Inter Milan midfielder takes his long-term experience as Italy U21 coach to Saudi Arabian football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The country's federation announced: "The Saudi Football Federation has signed a contract with Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio who will coach the national U-21 team until mid-2026.

"Italian Di Biagio, holder of a coaching license (PRO), has previously worked as a coach of the Italian U-20 national team and the Italian U-21 national team. As a footballer, he participated in 31 international matches with his national team and also represented the Italian clubs Roma and Inter, as well as Lazio, Monza, Brescia and Ascoli.

"The national U-21 team will hold a preparatory camp during the international break in September in the city of Abha, in preparation for participation in a series of regional tournaments in the coming period."

Mentions
Serie ADi Biagio LuigiInterSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brambati: Lukaku good for Napoli; Juventus chose Vlahovic over Chiesa
Atletico Madrid chasing midfield pair Gabri, Amrabat
Congerton ups Al Ahli's offer to Napoli striker Osimhen