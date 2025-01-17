Deulofeu announces Udinese departure

Gerard Deulofeu has announced he's leaving Udinese.

The winger and Udinese have announced to end his contract by mutual agreement as he battles to return from injury.

Deulofeu said on Thursday: “I tore my anterior cruciate ligament two years ago against Napoli, but recovered and was able to play against Sampdoria despite the tear. The bad news arrived after that match, when I knew I’d need surgery.

“After that operation, I got an infection in the cartilage. That is tough to get over, because the bones grind up against each other and it goes beyond a normal injury.

“I have been fighting for two years against something that goes beyond biology. I feel better now than I did a few months ago, but we’ll see what happens.

“I have always had an incredible rapport with Udinese and it means so much to me that they supported and waited for me. If I do return to football one day, it will be with this jersey, for all that the club and its fans did to support me.

“We have agreed to terminate the contract, but the relationship and support remain special.”