Roma attacker Dybala admits he wants to win Champions League

Roma attacker Paulo Dybala admits he wants to win the Champions League.

Dybala has committed to Roma, though concedes a move to PSG was close.

“I want to win the Champions League, with Roma or any other team,” he told Twitch streamer Coker.

“I was close to finalising two transfers, including one at PSG.”

Dybala's deal expires in June, though Roma have a 12-month option.