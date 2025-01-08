Deschamps announces France departure

Didier Deschamps has announced he's stepping down as France coach.

The former Juventus coach says the 2026 World Cup will be his last tournament as Les Bleus trainer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told TF1: “I am not here to make an announcement. I have been here since 2012, I have plans until 2026, the next World Cup.

"It will stop there because at some point it had to stop. In my mind it is very clear.

"I carried out my role with the same desire, with the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level. Leaving in 2026 is very good."