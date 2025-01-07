Man Utd, Spurs in PSG talks over Kolo Muani loan arrangement

Manchester United and Tottenham are exploring a loan deal for a Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The Parisian club are ready to let Randal Kolo Muani leave for a modest fee or on loan this winter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now it appears that two top Premier League clubs will be pushing for his signature.

Per the Athletic, United, Spurs, and Juventus are the three teams in hot pursuit.

All three see him as the ideal player to lead the line for the rest of the season.

While Kolo Muani is not a prolific scorer, he does work very hard off the ball and posses physical qualities.