Como and Barcelona reach Valle agreement

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona are selling Alex Valle to Como.

The wing-back joined Como in January on-loan from Barca, having spent the first-half of the season with Celtic.

Mundo Deportivo says the deal will be settled this week, with Como agreeing a €6m fee, with €4m up front and the remainder based on bonuses.

Valle is also interesting Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis, but a deal with Como is now watertight.

Como's project - and especially the presence of Cesc Fabregas on the bench - played a decisive role in the player's choice.

