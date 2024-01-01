Tribal Football
Roma eyeing Man City outcast Phillips
Former England starter Kalvin Phillips could have the chance to relaunch his career abroad.

The Manchester City midfielder is very much out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola.

He also missed out on a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024 this summer, despite being a favorite of their coach Gareth Southgate.

Per Italian reports, capital club Roma are seriously interested in bringing in Phillips.

Their boss Daniele De Rossi is an admirer, but does have concerns about his fitness.

Phillips will have to prove that he can handle a long season after two years of barely playing.

