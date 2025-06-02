Frattesi considers Inter Milan exit after Inzaghi row

Tribal Football
Davide Frattesi is weighing up his future at Inter Milan.

The Italy midfielder clashed with Inter coach Simone Inzaghi after their Champions League final thrashing by PSG.

Frattesi was left on the bench as Inter collapsed 5-0 in Munich and he confronted Inzaghi after the final whistle, says La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If Inzaghi is confirmed for next season, Frattesi will seek a move away.

The 25-year-old sits on a contract with Inter that extends through the summer of 2028.

The midfielder has been linked with Napoli and former club Roma this season.

