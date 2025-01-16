Darmian insists Inter Milan can be happy with Bologna draw

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian says they must be positive after their 2-2 draw with Bologna.

The result leaves Inter three points behind leaders Napoli with a game in hand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Darmian said afterwards: "It's difficult to answer, when we go on the pitch we want to take home the victory, especially at home. We had a good reaction, even taking the lead, then we suffered their equaliser. We take a point in a positive way, having made 44 points in the first 19 games is an important result.

"I think that we had an important first half of the season, maybe we didn't start in the best way at the beginning. Then we got back on track and I don't think we should make comparisons with last year. We have to continue as we are doing, because we had an important first half of the season, we are in a good position and we have to continue like this."

Asked about his favourite position, Darmian said: "I don't have one. As I have always said, when the coach decides to let me play, whether it's for 90 or 10 minutes, I try to give my best to help the team achieve its goals. Then it doesn't matter where.

"We have some injuries, some are recovering and we will need everyone, playing every three days. We know this and we are used to it, we will continue to do our best."