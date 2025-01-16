Inter Milan coach Inzaghi praises Bologna after draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised Bologna after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw.

Inter had a 2-1 lead before Emil Holm struck an equaliser for Bologna.

Inzaghi later said, “Congratulations to Bologna, they were a difficult team to face. We played an excellent game, we fought by creating a lot and conceding the right amount. We should have positioned ourselves better for the second goal, but then we had a lot of chances to make it 3-2.

“We conceded an unlucky first goal and another from a rebound off one of our defenders. There is some regret that we didn’t grab the three points, but we have to respect the opponent. The team did what I wanted.

“It’s normal to feel a bit bitter because we had chances to make it 3-2. But we played against a physical, organised team that took us to the end. We had two goals through excellent workmanship and situations where we could have done better.”

He added, “We have to look at ourselves. We won six games that put us in an excellent position in the table, we drew the seventh after six wins and a draw with Napoli. Now we have to give something extra. We have problems with rotations and the schedule, like everyone does, but we have to give more because every game in this league is very difficult.”