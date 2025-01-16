Napoli striker Lukaku: Everyone knows Conte's value in my life

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku admits coach Antonio Conte has been a huge influence on his career.

Along with Napoli, Lukaku also played for Conte at Inter Milan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked for an anecdote about working with Conte, Lukaku told Radio Crc: "There are two: when I arrived at Inter we ran during training, that day I missed a block of runs. He called me into the office, told me that if I did it again I would end up out of the squad.

"We would have played against Sassuolo, and psychologically it gave me a great stimulus because I played well. From that moment on we got along even better, he wanted to give me mental strength and he succeeded. Then when we met here in Naples, it was a great moment because we looked at each other and I was very happy to be able to work with him again, and he immediately said to me 'let's go to work straight away, it's time to do something good'."

Still on Conte, Lukaku added: "Everyone knows his value as a coach and a person in my life, on and off the pitch. I know that I can open up on a personal level too, he understands me and knows what sacrifices I make for football: I can explain to him how I feel, his mentality and his way of experiencing football is perfect for me.

"He is always attentive to details, he takes care of every movement, every action in the defensive and offensive phase. We are so prepared that you cannot make mistakes, I really like this responsibility and he is a coach who improves every player. These things make you a winner."