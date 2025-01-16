Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave

Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer urges calm after Bologna draw

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer urges calm after Bologna draw
Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer urges calm after Bologna drawAction Plus
Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer urged calm after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Sommer says Bologna were worthy of the point on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It’s easy to explain what happened,” he admitted. “They closed the spaces, and while we did well, Bologna handled the pressure effectively.

“In the second half, we found fewer gaps between the lines. We’ll take this point and move forward because it was a tough match.”

He continued: “My goal is to be a reliable goalkeeper for Inter. Consistency is a big motivation for me.

“We’ll take this point – it’s not a bad result for me. There were chances on both sides.”

Mentions
Serie ASommer YannBolognaInter
Related Articles
Inter slip up in title race after draw against Bologna
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi lays out Frattesi plans - and bust-up rumours
Roma's Pellegrini wanted by Arsenal in major summer move despite Napoli interest