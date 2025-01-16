Inter Milan goalkeeper Sommer urges calm after Bologna draw

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer urged calm after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Bologna.

Sommer says Bologna were worthy of the point on the night.

“It’s easy to explain what happened,” he admitted. “They closed the spaces, and while we did well, Bologna handled the pressure effectively.

“In the second half, we found fewer gaps between the lines. We’ll take this point and move forward because it was a tough match.”

He continued: “My goal is to be a reliable goalkeeper for Inter. Consistency is a big motivation for me.

“We’ll take this point – it’s not a bad result for me. There were chances on both sides.”