Danilo takes swipe at Juventus management as he leaves Turin

Danilo has taken a swipe at Juventus management upon his departure from Italy.

It was announced this week that Danilo and Juve had terminated his contract by mutual consent.

However, before leaving for Brazil at Caselle Airport, Danilo expanded on the exit: “I always made myself available, and I always did my job.

“I will forever bring with me the relationship I have with the lads. I can’t influence the coach and the club’s decisions. It wasn’t my decision.”

The former Juve captain also stated: “I have no regrets. As I said, I have always been available, in every sense, since day one.

“I’m sorry I won’t have a chance to say goodbye to the fans at the stadium. I’ve given my all from the first to the last day. My conscience is clear.”

On the Juve supporters, Danilo concluded: “Surely, I will bring this inside me forever. They are Juventus, not the players or the directors.”