Juventus in contact with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Juventus are in contact with former Barcelona coach Xavi.

L'Equipe says Juve have sounded out Xavi about the prospect of returning to management.

Xavi's response was that he doesn't intend to seek a return to football until after he's had a year off after last season's dismissal by Barca.

The Catalan's talks with Juve aren't being viewed as a threat to coach Thiago Motta's position.

Instead, it's suggested Xavi is being lined up for a 'new project' being put together by Juve, which could include the purchase of a new club or taking charge of an academy team.

