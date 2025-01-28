"Juventus perfect" for Chelsea loanee Veiga

Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is being backed to make a big impact with Juventus.

Veiga has joined Juve in a straight loan for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Portuguese sports journalists like David Novo, of Record, told TMW: "When you change teams, from one big team to another, it's important. I think Juventus is perfect for Renato if he were to find more space than Chelsea. I don't think he was having a difficult season, he played 18 games, 12 as a starter, but he wants to play more.

"(Enzo) Maresca also said it, Renato hopes to play more and he couldn't have given that to him at Chelsea. Juventus is a great team, in a great league.

"We know that Juventus tried for Antonio Silva, Renato is a different player. However, he is an excellent player, seeing him at Chelsea after the season at Basel was surprising but he has also earned a place in the national team in a role where there is a lot of competition. He plays central, full-back, coach (Roberto) Martinez can also make him play as a midfielder and every manager wants a player like that. Being left-footed is important in many game systems, I understand why Juventus wanted him with this strength.

"He is an excellent player, we will see if he will have the minutes he wants until the end of the season and this could also be important for him in the national team."