Cruz Azul threaten to tempt Balotelli away from Genoa

Cruz Azul are threatening to tempt Mario Balotelli away from Genoa.

The former Italy striker's deal includes a break option for December 31.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Genoa wish for the arrangement to continue to the end of the season.

However, Balotelli could be tempted away by Mexican giants Cruz Azul.

The veteran is on a deal worth €400,000 to June with Genoa, while Cruz Azul's one-year offer is worth near €2m.