Genoa coach Vieira coy on buying in January

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira is open to adding to his new squad in January.

However, the Frenchman insists he's happy to work with what he has for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "We have to continue working and work well. The staff and I have to continue being more demanding with the players on the final passes.

"Force them more to be inside the opponent's area but there is still a lot of work to do. To go forward we also have to have a positive attitude and that is there. We have to improve these details that will help the team score goals and win matches.

"It's important to look at the group and see what's missing. And use the market to try to find these players. But everyone who is here has this period to show that they want to be part of this project. It's important for them to show that they can do well for the club. I have no doubts about this. We have to build a group to play the way we want to."