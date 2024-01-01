Costacurta urges AC Milan patience with Camarda

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta has urged patience with Francesco Camarda.

The 16 year-old striker has been on tour of the US with Milan this preseason and featured against Real Madrid.

Costacurta told Sportweek: "Francesco Camarda is so young that he has an evolution ahead of him that will last years.

"And an evolution, by its nature, is unpredictable: it can lead to an improvement, but it can also, when completed, not show any progress, leaving you as you were, or, even, lead to a worsening.

“Seeing Camarda now, how he plays against opponents two or three years older than him, the thought is that he really could have a bright future.”