Cosmi: Fonseca not using AC Milan youngsters in right way

Serse Cosmi says AC Milan are right to stick with coach Paulo Fonseca.

Cosmi insists it's clear Milan wanted to go in a different direction under the Portuguese.

The former Udinese coach told Radio Serie A: "In July, Milan made a strong choice, but quite clear: they went for Fonseca even if they could have acquired Sarri, Conte or Allegri. And instead they went for the Portuguese who had already coached Roma in Italy, but could have embodied the idea of ​​something different. A new course for Milan.

"However, this did not happen and since it was a fairly strong choice, I think it is legitimate to defend this choice and the coach. Milan certainly does not have the minimum of continuity in the players who can determine the results: it is true that yesterday they created several opportunities, but in other moments they were too far from a team that really wanted to win that match."

On Fonseca's choices and the fans' protest, Cosmi continued: "Liberali, Jimenez, Camarda are guys who at times have taken on the role of provocative choices. I've always thought that you don't get out of these situations like that. If you bet on Camarda, then he always has to play... And instead Fonseca puts them in to provoke a stimulus in the others but I don't see this stimulus.

"If you're not stimulated even by Fonseca's statements after Red Star, then you either don't have that reaction or you don't want to have it. Obviously with this group of players you need to have a different type of relationship, but we're already halfway through the season. This is perhaps not a first-place team, but not even an eighth-place team."

