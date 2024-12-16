AC Milan coach Fonseca on Genoa stalemate: I understand fans' reaction

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca says he couldn't question his players' efforts after their 0-0 draw against Genoa.

The match marked Milan's 125th anniversary, but the players couldn't find a way best Genoa's defence. Fonseca, however, insists the players gave everything on the night.

What kind of game was it?

"Normal protest. I fully understand the fans' reaction. Today was a special day. But we have to be fair to the team: the players did everything to win. Only the goal was missing. Attitude, team spirit, they were there. We lacked quality, in the last decisions, assists, shots, but not everything else... I want to be fair to the team. The boys did everything to win."

 

Are you concerned about the atmosphere and the league table?

"We are not in the place we want to be. We are working in an honest way."

 

Sacchi in 1988 had a similar ranking to yours, Berlusconi confirmed him. Should the management do the same with you?

"Honestly, I don't need it. From day one, I've had the players with me, every day they show me that they are with me and that they believe in my ideas."

 

Fans demand ambition. Can the market help?

"I think the team had ambition to win the match. You don't see many matches in Serie A with a team as offensive as us today. The team was ambitious."

 

Do you need anything in January?

"It's not time to think about January. We have to think about working. At the right time we'll think about what we can do to improve the team."

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanGenoa
