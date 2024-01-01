Conte relieved Napoli still alive in Coppa

Tribal Football
Conte relieved Napoli still alive in CoppaAction Plus
Napoli coach Antonio Conte was satisfied after their Coppa Italia win against Modena.

With the round one tie ending 0-0, Napoli managed to win 4-3 on penalties.

Afterwards, Conte said:"Last year Napoli always played 4-3-3 and finished tenth. With this system you give more coverage, otherwise you have to ask for returns to the wing. Politano and Kvara can implement the game, for them it is an important evolution and they can give fewer points.

"Today 28 shots, but when you shoot you have to hit the target. Statistically there was no match, but we weren't very sharp in front of goal and they played the game they had to play. 

"In terms of game development, everyone can fill the area. Today, however, we struggled a bit. When you attack with many men, you can also expose yourself to counterattacks. It's part of the process, but we were good at not conceding much. 

"We have to continue working. We wanted to give something more to our fans. There is a lot to work on, for me on the pitch and also for the club. There are objective things that I don't feel like underlining."

