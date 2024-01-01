Tribal Football
Caliendo takes aim at agent of Napoli star Osminhen: What is going on?!
Veteran agent Antonio Caliendo has taken aim at the representative of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

With PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in the Nigeria international, Caliendo has questioned why Robert Calenda is yet to find the striker a new club.

He told Il Corriere dello Sport: "Now there are intermediaries who deal with presidents, and large American and English groups, and the youngest, the forty-fifty year olds, get together, they don't go to war and divide the loot. The relationship between the agent and the client has also changed, the intermediary takes care of the deal, not the player.

"He lives from day to day, for me a contract means a long-term investment mine once or twice a day, I took care of everything. Today there is a lot of carelessness, look at how Osimhen is managed.

"He's a player worth 200 million and now he's forced to sit on the sidelines waiting for I don't know what. I know Calenda, he made Maicon jump to Real Madrid. They don't let him enter Brazil anymore.

"Osimhen makes me tender, he is a fantastic striker, he has extraordinary power and speed. Why do I say that he makes me tender? I am referring to his current situation."

