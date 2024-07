Sampdoria chief sets terms for Inter Milan, Napoli target Leoni exit

Sampdoria sporting director Pietro Accardi says they want to keep hold of Giovanni Leoni.

The young defender is interesting Inter Milan and Napoli.

But Accardi says: “If it were up to us, we’d prefer not to sell him.

“Because we know that if we are to sell him now, we won’t get as much as we could for him.

"We’ve asked the clubs who want to sign him to loan him back to us for a year.”