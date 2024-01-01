Conte introduces Napoli staff (inc Oriali) to fans

Napoli coach Antonio Conte has introduced his staff to local fans.

Conte addressed fans at their Castel di Sangro preseason camp.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began, "Good evening everyone, and thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I am receiving a lot of affection from you without having done anything. From me there is a lot of passion to repay this moment in which we are flooded with enthusiasm, we would like to remember what happened on Monday in Scampia, these are tragedies that also affect us yesterday, we with the club are close to the families of the victims we must live every day with joy, and always Forza Napoli!"

Conte then introduced his brother: "Gianluca has no discounts. He knows very well that if he is on my staff it is because he has values. I am not someone who brings friends or family for company. He is a great person."

On fitness trainer Costantino Coratti, he saud: "He is the bad guy who makes the players run, makes them do intense training. We met when I went to coach in Arezzo and I found Costantino. Then I left and I remembered him. He makes the kids work and at the same time finds the right word to make them smile."

On the nutritionist Tiberio Ancora: "He has a double function. He is our nutritionist who calculates the state of shape of our players. He gives important information on nutrition, he is also a personal trainer. He is a great professional who has worked with us for a a lot of time".

Then on Lele Oriali, Conte smiled: "The curious thing about Lele, when I told him about the possibility of coming to Napoli, I found a Milanese enthusiastic about coming to Naples. I think that with each passing day he is putting more and more pressure on me, every day he tells me, 'We have to give these people, we have to repay the affection'.

"Lele is a figure who has worked as a manager and is hired by Napoli as a manager. It's as if he were two more eyes of mine."