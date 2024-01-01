Koulibaly: Conte in contact; Napoli and Lukaku?

Al Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed he's spoken with new Napoli coach Antonio Conte.

Koulibaly is a former Napoli captain and believes Conte's appointment is the right move by the club.

“I spoke to Conte three days ago,” admitted Koulibaly.

“We joked about the fact that we never worked together. He wanted me at Chelsea, but I decided to stay at Napoli. I would have loved to play under him, he’s a top coach.

“His appointment is an excellent thing for Napoli. He knows how to bring Napoli back to the top, at least in the first places and in the Champions League, but I hope we’ll dream more.

“He will help the club, the team and the city. As it happened with Spalletti, they can reach any target together. The pitch will tell the truth, but if they give their all, why can’t they believe in the Scudetto?

“I spoke to Anguissa and he said Conte had told the players that he’d push them to the limit. Physically and mentally, so he will understand who he can rely on. I am waiting for Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s return. We all count on him for a great season.”

On Napoli moving for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, Koulibaly also told Il Corriere dello Sport: “We all know Rom, I’ve played many games against him.

“He’s an important striker who has had the best seasons in his career with Conte. It all depends on Victor (Osimhen), but Lukaku could be the proper heir. Napoli can do great things."