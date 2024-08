CONFIRMED: Szczesny and Juventus part ways

Wojciech Szczesny and Juventus have parted ways.

The Pole leaves Juve with a year still on his contract. Juve had paid €1.6m to cut loose the goalkeeper.

Szczesny, 34, has represented Juventus since the summer of 2017.

Now a free agent, the veteran could move to Monza.