Monza chief Galliani confirms interest in Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny

Monza chief exec Adriano Galliani has confirmed they're keen to sign Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Galliani has sold Michele di Gregorio to Juve and now Szczesny could make the opposite move.

He told Sky Italia: "Frankly, I don't know, I haven't spoken to him yet. He knows about the interest on our part, I spoke to someone else and we'll see."

The Pole was not called up by Thiago Motta for this week's Juventus tour in Germany, with the aim of finding a new club as soon as possible.

The biggest obstacle appears to be the player's salary, with Juventus possibly having to contribute to his payment.