Conceicao details offers he rejected to stay free for AC Milan

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admits he resisted a national team job to stay free for the Rossoneri.

Conceicao was speaking after winning the Supercoppa Italiana at first attempt.

Advertisement Advertisement

He revealed, "Have I had offers from Saudi Arabia in recent months? It's not important now, what matters is that I'm at Milan.

"It's true, I've had offers from Arab clubs, as well as Brazilian clubs or other nations. After what I did at Porto, I wanted a European team to continue my career as a coach.

"The national team also came to ask me to work: I was thinking of accepting, then Milan came along and I didn't think twice."