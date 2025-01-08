Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Conceicao details offers he rejected to stay free for AC Milan
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admits he resisted a national team job to stay free for the Rossoneri.

Conceicao was speaking after winning the Supercoppa Italiana at first attempt.

He revealed, "Have I had offers from Saudi Arabia in recent months? It's not important now, what matters is that I'm at Milan.

"It's true, I've had offers from Arab clubs, as well as Brazilian clubs or other nations. After what I did at Porto, I wanted a European team to continue my career as a coach.

"The national team also came to ask me to work: I was thinking of accepting, then Milan came along and I didn't think twice."

