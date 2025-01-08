Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call

AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Supercoppa can help team's growth

Carlos Volcano
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Supercoppa can help team's growth
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Supercoppa can help team's growthAC Milan/Getty
AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels their Supercoppa Italiana triumph can help the team's growth under new coach Sergio Conceicao.

Milan came from two goals down to win 3-2 on Monday night in Riyadh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic later told CBS Sports: “We have seen a good reaction, the team is working well. A lot of energy, a lot of inspiration and the team is accepting the approach of the coach, which is the most important. That is what we wanted with this change.

Conceicao brings character, he brings what we wanted. We saw in the first game, the second game brought a trophy, which was one of our objectives for the season. We believe, we are focused and we are confident. 

“When you play for a big club like Milan, one of the biggest in the world, you play for trophies. If you want to write your name in the history books of these clubs, you win trophies. This is the moment that Milan is used to being in. We have to continue to write history.

“Today was an opportunity to do that. The moment is not crucial because we are in January, but it was an objective.”

On replacing Paulo Fonseca with Conceicao, the Swede added: “When we brought Fonseca in, we were looking for a possession and dominant game with a different identity, but we didn’t get the results we needed, that Milan needs. We’re dependent on results, Milan is a club where you need to bring results, if you don’t it will not work.

“We didn’t have the continuity to bring results, that’s why the change was needed and now, hopefully, we can hope for change after today.”

Mentions
Serie AConceicao SergioAC Milan
Related Articles
Sacchi: With Conceicao, AC Milan are now alive
Panucci: Conceicao uncovered AC Milan's character and soul for Supercoppa win
Leao delighted as AC Milan win Supercoppa: Conceicao changes visible