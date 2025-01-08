AC Milan director Ibrahimovic: Supercoppa can help team's growth

AC Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels their Supercoppa Italiana triumph can help the team's growth under new coach Sergio Conceicao.

Milan came from two goals down to win 3-2 on Monday night in Riyadh.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ibrahimovic later told CBS Sports: “We have seen a good reaction, the team is working well. A lot of energy, a lot of inspiration and the team is accepting the approach of the coach, which is the most important. That is what we wanted with this change.

“Conceicao brings character, he brings what we wanted. We saw in the first game, the second game brought a trophy, which was one of our objectives for the season. We believe, we are focused and we are confident.

“When you play for a big club like Milan, one of the biggest in the world, you play for trophies. If you want to write your name in the history books of these clubs, you win trophies. This is the moment that Milan is used to being in. We have to continue to write history.

“Today was an opportunity to do that. The moment is not crucial because we are in January, but it was an objective.”

On replacing Paulo Fonseca with Conceicao, the Swede added: “When we brought Fonseca in, we were looking for a possession and dominant game with a different identity, but we didn’t get the results we needed, that Milan needs. We’re dependent on results, Milan is a club where you need to bring results, if you don’t it will not work.

“We didn’t have the continuity to bring results, that’s why the change was needed and now, hopefully, we can hope for change after today.”