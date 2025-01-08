AC Milan set price for Leao sale

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan are willing to sell Rafael Leao this month.

TMW says the Rossoneri are prepared to part with the Portugal attacker - but only for crazy money.

If an offer of €120m or more arrives, Milan will cash in.

For his part, Leao has stated he is happy in Italy, however he is open to leaving for the Premier League or for an irresistible offer from Saudi Arabia.

Leao was linked with Barcelona earlier this season and has a deal with Milan to 2028.

