Sacchi: With Conceicao, AC Milan are now alive

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi admits he was impressed by Sergio Conceicao's work last night.

Conceicao guided Milan to a come-from-behind 3-2 Supercoppa Italiana final triumph against Inter Milan in Riyadh.

Sacchi remarked to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s a great advert for Italian football, Milan is alive, they showed it in the semi-final against Juve and then against Inter. Conceicao is a great coach, Inter, given the qualities they have, must manage the game better if they find themselves leading 2-0.

“(Rafael) Leao’s entry, he did impressive things, he split the game. Seeing him in these conditions makes me even angrier, to be honest. He has incredible qualities, both physical and technical, and yet he doesn’t always manage to express them. I hope he has the consistency of performance needed to reach very high levels. Will he make it? It would take the magic ball, I struggle to answer. I think he needs to be constantly stimulated, both in training and in matches."

Asked if he was disappointed by Inter, Sacchi also said: “Honestly, yes. At 2-0, a strong and experienced team like the Nerazzurri must bank the game and hide the ball from the opponent. They didn't succeed perhaps because they suffered too much from the vehement reaction of Milan.

"And, on a tactical level, Inter were unable to find a way to contain Leao: they could have thought of a double marking, a midfielder who could help the back line. I saw a team that was too passive."