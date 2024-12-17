Conceicao agent ponders long-term Juventus stay

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
The agent of Francisco Conceicao says he's happy with Juventus.

The Porto winger is currently on-loan at Juve for the season.

Agent Jorge Mendes told TMW: "He is a player with a lot of talent, a player who can play in any team in the world. Juventus is happy with him and he is happy with Juventus."

Asked if he will '100 per cent' stay with the Bianconeri, Mendes was bullish. 

"I'll only be able to say that once he's signed, now it's just a strong possibility because he wants to stay at Juventus and Juventus will do everything to keep him."

 

