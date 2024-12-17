Arsenal defender Kiwior welcomes fresh Serie A interest

Arsenal centre half Jakub Kiwior is searching for an exit away from the club this winter.

The Polish international is not happy at the amount of game time he has been earning.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he could stay and fight for his place, Kiwior believes it may be time to call it quits.

Per Il Mattino, he is ready to move back to Italy, with the likes of Juventus and Napoli interested.

The two clubs would be happy to bring him in for a reasonable fee, but they may have to pay up to satisfy Arsenal’s demands.

A loan does not appear likely, as Arsenal will want a sale to fund a replacement singing.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play