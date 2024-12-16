Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Galatasaray are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Off contract in June, the Sweden captain isn't expected to be offered new terms by United.

Advertisement Advertisement

TMW says Gala want to sign a big name for the heart of their defence and Lindelof tops their shortlist.

Also keeping tabs on his situation are Juventus.

Lindelof has managed just seven appearances so far this season, with his campagn blighted by injury.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play