Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January

Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Paul Vegas
Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender LindelofAction Plus
Galatasaray are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Off contract in June, the Sweden captain isn't expected to be offered new terms by United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Gala want to sign a big name for the heart of their defence and Lindelof tops their shortlist.

Also keeping tabs on his situation are Juventus.

Lindelof has managed just seven appearances so far this season, with his campagn blighted by injury.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLindelof VictorManchester UnitedGalatasarayJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd join Bayern Munich, Juventus in scouting Olympiacos wonderkid Kostoulas
Juventus chief Giuntoli makes clear Zirkzee transfer plans
Man City discussing shock Pogba push