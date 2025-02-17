Como willing to pay Real Madrid to cut ties with Paz

Como are determined to keep hold of Nico Paz.

The Argentina midfielder struck in victory at Fiorentina yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

The youngster signed for Como last summer from Real Madrid, which hold a buy-back option in the deal.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting Como now want to negotiate the elimination of the clause.

He states: "Como are planning to try to delete Real Madrid’s buyback clause (€12m) for Nico Paz.

"Como want to keep him and would be ready to pay an important figure to lower the % on the future sale (currently is 50%) in addition to delete the buyback clause."