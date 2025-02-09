Como president Suwarso insists they're keeping hold of Paz

Como president Mirwan Suwarso insists they're keeping hold of Nico Paz.

The midfielder, signed from Real Madrid last summer, has been linked with a return this summer.

But Suwarso says: "We have no intention of selling any of our players, at least in the near future. Maybe in 3/4 years, because it would be naive not to say that the proceeds from player transfers are part of the business. And we are not short of money, we are well supported.

"We are at a point where, if we let our egos drive our decisions, we would probably make an offer for every player in the world, but we don't work like that.

"We are governed by our own strength and that means our owners will not support us in giving us money when we are not generating revenue consistently. We need to start making money ourselves by building the business."