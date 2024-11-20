Como president Sumarso: We've always believed in Cesc

Como president Mirwan Sumarso insists the team is on track this season.

While Como have stumbled in recent games, Surwaso says the board is pleased with their progress under coach Cesc Fabregas.

He said at the Social Football Summit: "We have believed in Cesc since the beginning, as I have said other times, he is the architect of our style of football.

"I repeat, we believe in him 100%: the results are only a matter of time. There are many new players compared to last season in Serie B and it takes time to become a team. Now we have to continue playing like this and improve.

"Europe? I am convinced that we will be able to stay in Serie A and continue to grow."

On signing Real Madrid attacker Nico Paz, he added: "It's all a question of luck but also of a lot of scouting work. I don't want to underestimate other young players like Perrone, Fadera or Dossena, but also a champion like Sergi Roberto and Pepe Reina who are champions who train with enthusiasm.

"Sunday's match against Fiorentina? I expect the challenge to last 90 minutes and for there to be 22 players on the pitch..."

