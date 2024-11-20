Valencia eyeing AC Milan fullback Jimenez

Valencia are eyeing AC Milan fullback Alejandro Jimenez.

Los Che see the youngster as a loan target for the January transfer window.

AS says Milan would be open to sending Jimenez away to gain more regular first team experience.

Jimenez signed permanently with Milan last summer from Real Madrid after spending the previous season on-loan.

He has impressed for Milan when called upon this season, but management believe his development will be accelerate with a loan move away in January.