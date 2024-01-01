Como midfielder Paz open to Real Madrid return

Como midfielder Nico Paz says a return to Real Madrid is in the career agenda.

Paz left Real for Como this summer. Last season, his goal against Napoli in the Champions League made him the third youngest goalscorer ever with Real Madrid after Raul and Vinicius.

"He (Real coach Carlo Ancleotti) was happy, he knew what that goal meant to me," Paz recalled to Sportweek. "He's someone who knows where to deploy you and has a lot to ask of you, he knows how to get the most out of all his players.

"He told me that I had to show personality with the b***s and that I had to play calmly. Just before leaving football, (Toni) Kroos told me to keep fighting to find my place in football."

He continued: "I think I played the minutes I deserved, it wasn't easy to find space among the best in the world. I needed to grow, to change air.

"The (Como) project and the ambitions, (Cesc) Fabregas contacted me directly and explained his idea of ​​football."

Asked about playing for Real again, Paz added: "Let's hope... But now I'm at Como and I'll give my all for this shirt."