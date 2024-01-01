Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos

Zamalek directors have confirmed interest in Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The former Real and Spain captain remains a free agent after leaving Sevilla last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ramos was linked with Zamalek earlier this week and now the Egyptian club's director Ali Hisham Nasr said: "Zamalek is a great club and deserves players like that.

"We see the agreement with Ramos not only as something good in sporting terms, but also for marketing. The player is free and it would be a great advantage to hire him. Any club in the world wants Ramos."

AS says Ramos is listening to Zamalek, though also has interest in Saudi Arabia from Al Orobah.