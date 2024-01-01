Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake

Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos

Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend RamosLaLiga
Zamalek directors have confirmed interest in Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The former Real and Spain captain remains a free agent after leaving Sevilla last summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ramos was linked with Zamalek earlier this week and now the Egyptian club's director Ali Hisham Nasr said: "Zamalek is a great club and deserves players like that.

"We see the agreement with Ramos not only as something good in sporting terms, but also for marketing. The player is free and it would be a great advantage to hire him. Any club in the world wants Ramos."

AS says Ramos is listening to Zamalek, though also has interest in Saudi Arabia from Al Orobah.

Mentions
LaLigaRamos SergioZamalekReal MadridSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ramos now offered to FOUR Brazilian giants
Al-Ahli director admits talks over sensational move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We're not seeing the best of Vinicius Jr