Raul convinced future is with Real Madrid
Raul is fully committed to his future with Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid Castilla coach is a target for former club Schalke.

The German club - which is now in the second division - has fired sporting director Marc Wilmots, head coach Karel Geraerts and assistant coach Tim Smolders.

Raúl has a background as a player with Schalke, but has turned down their approach, says Relevo.

He instead wants to remain with Real Madrid Castilla for the time being as he hopes to take over Real Madrid in the future.

Schalke 04 is currently in sixteenth place in the 2. Bundesliga.

