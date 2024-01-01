Tribal Football
Como make move for Chelsea defender Gilchrist

Chelsea talent Alfie Gilchrist is set to leave Chelsea on a season-long loan this summer.

The Blues are close to finalizing a deal to send him to Como in the Italian Serie A.

Per The Athletic, Como boss Cesc Fabregas is using his Chelsea connections to do the deal.

Fabregas spent many years in the Premier League, first with Arsenal and then Chelsea.

He also moved back to his hometown club Barcelona in between, impressing for the Catalan giants.

Fabregas helped lead Como to promotion and hopes 20-year-old Gilchrist can help them stay up.

