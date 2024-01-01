Como eyeing Chelsea defender Gilchrist

Tribal Football
Como eyeing Chelsea defender GilchristTribalfootball
Young defender Alfie Gilchrist is set to leave Chelsea on loan this summer.

The stopper played 11 times in the Premier League last season for departed boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, most of those games came off the bench, while Gilchrist may get fewer chances this coming season.

Per The Athletic, Italian side Como are the ones who have the strongest interest in Gilchrist.

Como are managed by ex-Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who will likely know all about Gilchrist.

The latter has been praised as a mega prospect by Blues legend John Terry recently.

